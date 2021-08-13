© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will: Pelosi Stepping Down, Cuomo Down, Biden Ship Sinking, Missing Election Data, the Storm Is Here [12.08.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
640 views • August 13, 2021
[12.08.2021] Remember the phrase "There's a storm coming".
It has arrived with the 1st major take down .....The swindler Andrew Cuomo falls.
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down.
Now being reported is missing election hard drives that could spell disaster for the fake biden presidency. Hallelujah!
Andrew cuomo prophesy - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=ylhd0ykple8
Sawyer fredericks vs noelle bybee - have you ever seen the rain - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=gdowcittx8y
Hallelujah - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=lrp8d7hhpoq
Fair use music - 'have you ever seen the rain' - music travel love - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=n0del6csmai
Rumble link: https://rumble.Com/vl2bo5-pelosi-stepping-down-cuomo-down-biden-ship-sinking-missing-election-data-th.Html
wil paranormal
44838 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RaCDcMitZQw4/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
It has arrived with the 1st major take down .....The swindler Andrew Cuomo falls.
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down.
Now being reported is missing election hard drives that could spell disaster for the fake biden presidency. Hallelujah!
Andrew cuomo prophesy - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=ylhd0ykple8
Sawyer fredericks vs noelle bybee - have you ever seen the rain - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=gdowcittx8y
Hallelujah - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=lrp8d7hhpoq
Fair use music - 'have you ever seen the rain' - music travel love - https://www.Youtube.Com/watch?V=n0del6csmai
Rumble link: https://rumble.Com/vl2bo5-pelosi-stepping-down-cuomo-down-biden-ship-sinking-missing-election-data-th.Html
wil paranormal
44838 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RaCDcMitZQw4/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.