The Richard Leonard Show: US Navy Trying to Drag in New Recruits With This Strategy
Published 19 hours ago
The Richard Leonard Show


May 8, 2023


In this episode of the Richard Leonard show we are joined by Jason Ous as we delve into the controversy surrounding the Navy's recent decision to assign an active duty drag queen as a recruiting ambassador. We discuss how it reflects the larger recruiting challenges faced by the military.


Keywords
militaryusunited statesnavydrag queenactive dutyrichard leonardnew recruitsjason ousrecruting ambassadorrecruting

