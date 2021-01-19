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Building Core Principles of Leadership and Management
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20 views • January 19, 2021
This is a training video created for CWA Local 4372 to teach the core principles of leadership and management. We have many young activists in our organization and felt it would be good to pass on the shared knowledge of many past members.
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