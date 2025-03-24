Control Cabal Methods of Harm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Control Cabal has been out to get us for centuries, especially in the last century with ever more subtle methods of harm, poisoning and zapping us in addition to their psychological operations of deception, falsehood, division, propaganda and mind control.
Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the control system, holistic philosophy: https://yeswise.com
~ program archives, notes, resources: https://awaremore.com/Programs
~ survival preparedness: https://survivethechanges.com
~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com