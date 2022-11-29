KARI LAKE: An update on our Fight, Arizona

Arizona, it’s Kari Lake, and I wanted to update you on what’s happening in our fight against Arizona’s sham elections and those who run them. For starters, I want you to know that I am firmly in this fight with you. Maricopa County just couldn’t wait to certify their botched election, the botched election where half of Election Day voting centers were inoperable, the botched election where Election Day printers caused mayhem across the county, the botched election where Arizonans were expected to wait in line two, three, four, even five hours simply to exercise their sacred right to vote. Arizonans were told to throw their vote into a drawer, where it might ultimately end up in a plastic bin or a trash bag. Maricopa County, where it took two weeks to count, is the poster child for broken, botched elections. But, if you bring up any of these issues, you are labeled an election denier or a conspiracy theorist.

They don’t want us talking about our shoddy elections under any circumstances. They shut us down and made us fear exercising our freedom of speech, and they canceled anyone who questioned past elections. Because of that, many Americans did not speak out, and nothing was done to shore up elections. And now, we are paying the price again. Arizona, America, if we do not stand up and speak up right now about the most dishonest elections in the history of Arizona, I truly fear for our future. Our sacred vote is supposed to be the great equalizer of the people. And right now, our vote has been trampled upon. We must work hard right now to save it. This is our last chance. Those of you who are speaking out about what happened on November 8, those who testified before the corrupt Board of Supervisors, thank you, and God bless each of you. I am with you.

Here’s what I’m busy working on. I’m working with a team of patriotic, talented lawyers on a legal case to challenge the botched elections. My team and I realize how important this case is and what is at stake. We will file this case in accordance with Arizona state law. And you will want to stay tuned for this one. Trust me.

So many have expressed concern about Maricopa County’s certification. I agree. This botched election should not be certified, especially in Maricopa County, where the board of supervisors are well aware of the catastrophic issues caused by maladministration of Supervisor Bill Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer, who started a dark money PAC with the sole purpose of going after me, my campaign, and our movement, while they supervised the election.

Let me repeat that. They ran an election with my name on the ballot, and their number one political goal was to see to it that I was not elected. Can you say conflict of interest? Another member of the Board of Supervisors charged with certifying this botched election has been chosen to be on Katie Hobbs’ transition team. Another conflict of interest. And perhaps the greatest conflict of interest of all: Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the woman in charge of running her own election, who did almost zero campaigning, oversaw the botched election, is now threatening counties with legal action if they do not crown her Governor by certifying the election that she botched.

You simply can’t make this stuff up. Add to this the Attorney General’s letter implying wrongdoing in this election. It would give any honest person, any ethical person, pause to investigate and correct any issues, even after certification. The multiple conflicts of interest, the incompetence, the maladministration, the ignorance, and the disrespect of voters is off the charts with those managing and operating our elections. We the people will not forget, God will not forget, and I will not quit.

