The DPR sentenced British subjects Sean Pinner and Aiden Eslin, as well as Moroccan Saadun Brahim, accused of participating in hostilities on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Based on the totality of crimes, Aslin Aiden, Pinner Sean and Saadun Brahim should be finally sentenced to death,” the DPR Supreme Court said in its verdict.

Shaun Pinner served with the Royal Anglian regiment. He served in many tours including Northern Ireland and with the United Nations in Bosnia.

He has just been sentenced to death in Donbass after being captured by Russian forces in Mariupol 2 months ago and has 1 month to appeal.