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Episode 22 - 20190913 - Bullying and Depression
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2 views • July 04, 2020
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Episode 22 is a much more serious topic that we wanted to tackle, especially with the new school year starting. Bullying and cyberbullying continues to be a major problem, not just with kids but also with adults. We wanted to talk to Dr. Randy Gilchrist who has a Doctor of Psychology and a Master of Science in Family and Human Development that specializes in marriage and family therapy. Dr. Gilchrist provides insights on how to identify if your child is being bullied, in a depressive state or possibly a bully themselves. This is meant to be an informative episode, not to highlight any business. As a side note on production, we were testing out a green screen on the intro and outro and had some issues with the audio, but all the important parts are clear.
Guest: Dr. Randy Gilchrist
Website: http://www.dr-rg.com/
email: [email protected]
Phone: (916) 899-4990
Resource: https://www.hhs.gov/ash/oah/facts-and-stats/national-and-state-data-sheets/adolescent-mental-health-fact-sheets/united-states/index.html
Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
Episode 22 is a much more serious topic that we wanted to tackle, especially with the new school year starting. Bullying and cyberbullying continues to be a major problem, not just with kids but also with adults. We wanted to talk to Dr. Randy Gilchrist who has a Doctor of Psychology and a Master of Science in Family and Human Development that specializes in marriage and family therapy. Dr. Gilchrist provides insights on how to identify if your child is being bullied, in a depressive state or possibly a bully themselves. This is meant to be an informative episode, not to highlight any business. As a side note on production, we were testing out a green screen on the intro and outro and had some issues with the audio, but all the important parts are clear.
Guest: Dr. Randy Gilchrist
Website: http://www.dr-rg.com/
email: [email protected]
Phone: (916) 899-4990
Resource: https://www.hhs.gov/ash/oah/facts-and-stats/national-and-state-data-sheets/adolescent-mental-health-fact-sheets/united-states/index.html
Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255
Host: Shawn Gordon
Videographer: Lisa Boehmke
Video Production: Our Town Videos
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