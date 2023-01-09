https://gettr.com/post/p24cnca8927

1/8/2023 Miles Guo: I said a few months ago that once Congressman McCarthy is elected Speaker of the House, he will launch an investigation into the origin of COVID. It was the Whistleblowers’ Movement that let the West, including McCarthy himself know that the CCP could not represent Chinese people, and as a result prevented large-scale anti-Chinese incidents from happening overseas!

#OriginofCovid #WhistleblowersMovement #McCarthy #CCP





1/8/2023 文贵直播：我在几个月前就说过：麦卡锡上台后一定会病毒溯源，是爆料革命让西方世界、包括麦卡锡本人明白中共不能代表中国人，从而避免了海外大规模排华事件的发生！

#病毒溯源 #爆料革命 #麦卡锡 #中共