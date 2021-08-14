© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will You Be in the Rapture?
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • August 14, 2021
The rapture has been the hope of millions of Christians down through the ages. However there are now many differing views among Christians regarding Christ's return - the exact meaning, timing and impact of the event are all disputed, including whether it will occur in one event or two. For the truth we must look to God and not to man. What is the Biblical evidence, what does the word of God say, and most importantly – Will You Be in the Rapture?
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.