240 TONS of Humanitarian Food and Aid Undelivered - Ships Turn FROM GAZA Back to Cyprus - Due to Israeli Deadly Targeted Attack of Aid Convoy Delegation in Deir al-Balah Last Night

Humanitarian aid organizations, including World Central Kitchen, have rerouted aid ships bound for Gaza back to Cyprus due to Israeli deadly attack that targeted aid convoy delegation in Deir al-Balah last night.
Two other videos about this, I posted today.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.