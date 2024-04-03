Create New Account
240 TONS of Humanitarian Food and Aid Undelivered - Ships Turn FROM GAZA Back to Cyprus - Due to Israeli Deadly Targeted Attack of Aid Convoy Delegation in Deir al-Balah Last Night
Humanitarian aid organizations, including World Central Kitchen, have rerouted aid ships bound for Gaza back to Cyprus due to Israeli deadly attack that targeted aid convoy delegation in Deir al-Balah last night. 

Two other videos about this, I posted today.



Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

