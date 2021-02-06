TAKING CONTROL - SAVE THE WORLD ASTRAL TRAVEL - FIGHT WICKED RULERS, GAIN ACCESS TO THE UNDERGROUND, BECOME A JEDI WARRIOR REMOTE VIEWER - The Steven D Kelley Show, TruthCatRadio.com

TCR#598 STEVEN D KELLEY #69 NOV-2-2017 - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

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https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

PayPal: [email protected] - Please give the gift as from a friend or family to support TruthCatRadio.

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - To request the book PDF, healing request, or question.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Live Thursday Night Show - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Soon again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

Steven's Presidential Twitter:

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, TruthCatRadio.com.

Steven's weekly shows can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 PST. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio, where he is LIVE on Thursday nights on The Steven D Kelley show. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say for friend or family or use

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.

For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]