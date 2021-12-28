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Targeting children with propaganda & tech: Transhumanism Part 3
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The New American Video, December 14, 2021
Deep State advocates of transhumanism are targeting children and young people with propaganda through entertainment and education, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Among other tactics, popular shows produced by the BBC and others are portraying transhumanism as hip, cool, exciting, and more. At the same time, children are being subjected to all sorts of intrusive technological schemes in schools that monitor their brain activity and promote transhumanist ideas as education increasingly moves into the digital world. Alex warns that even if the Deep State can’t get older people to participate in this agenda, aiming for young people is clearly a strategic effort to move the plan forward.
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Deep State advocates of transhumanism are targeting children and young people with propaganda through entertainment and education, warns The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. Among other tactics, popular shows produced by the BBC and others are portraying transhumanism as hip, cool, exciting, and more. At the same time, children are being subjected to all sorts of intrusive technological schemes in schools that monitor their brain activity and promote transhumanist ideas as education increasingly moves into the digital world. Alex warns that even if the Deep State can’t get older people to participate in this agenda, aiming for young people is clearly a strategic effort to move the plan forward.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85
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