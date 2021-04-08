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No Smoke Without Fire Part 3: Vaccine Adverse Reactions (MIRRORED)
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301 views • April 08, 2021
No Smoke Without Fire Part 3: Vaccine Adverse Reactions (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/Qj5_-hbJcRs
Please watch to the end of the video and you will see the links to the full Government Yellow Card Vaccine Adverse Effects data. You can also get the active links to the data at the end of the covering article on the UKColumn here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions
The UK Government's COVID-19 vaccination programme is now in full swing and the general public is being bombarded with the official line that to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and regain their freedom, people must be vaccinated.
But what are the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccinations being offered? Most people don't know. Perhaps we should not be surprised, because neither does the NHS, the Government, The Department of Health, nor the government's specialist scientific advisors that comprise the SAGE team.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/Qj5_-hbJcRs
Please watch to the end of the video and you will see the links to the full Government Yellow Card Vaccine Adverse Effects data. You can also get the active links to the data at the end of the covering article on the UKColumn here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/no-smoke-without-fire-part-3-vaccine-adverse-reactions
The UK Government's COVID-19 vaccination programme is now in full swing and the general public is being bombarded with the official line that to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and regain their freedom, people must be vaccinated.
But what are the risks associated with the COVID-19 vaccinations being offered? Most people don't know. Perhaps we should not be surprised, because neither does the NHS, the Government, The Department of Health, nor the government's specialist scientific advisors that comprise the SAGE team.
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
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