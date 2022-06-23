Greetings to Holy Mary, Mother of God, Psalm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Byzantine Hymn to Virgin MaryGreetings to Holy Mary, Mother of God Psalm
Χαιρετισμοί εις την Υπεραγίαν Θεοτόκον with complete lyrics.
https://www.brighteon.com/bbf73425-ef86-4df2-a82c-f146abbed5c7
In old Codes of Mount Athos Orthodox Christian Monasteries numerous apparitions of the Most Holy Theotokos Virgin Mary to Holy Elders are documented in which she stated "whoever greets me once a day with the these Greetings Hymns, which I love very much, I will protect him, I will guard him from all evil, I will supervise him throughout his life and on Judgment Day I will defend him before my Son."