Servants of Christ





June 5, 2023





The 2 Secrets of Fatima by Sister Lucia





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website





Jesus, I trust in You !





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#fatima #apparition #ourlady #ourladyoffatima





Our Lady showed us a Great Sea of Fire, There were Groans of pain and despair!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VVJXjb5C69w



