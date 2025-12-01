© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On the night of November 30, Russia launched a powerful combined missile attack on the Odessa region. As it turned out, the main target of the Russian ballistic missiles turned out to be a military airfield in the settlement of 'Buyalyk', 45 km from 'Odessa'. According to representatives of the Russian underground in Ukraine and members of the Odessa guerrilla movement, as a result of this missile attack, a large group of foreign military specialists from NATO countries was eliminated........................................................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
