Biden Administration ‘Not Prepared’ To Tackle Chinese Aggression Against Taiwan: Gordon Chang

https://gnews.org/articles/523803
Summary：11/13/2022 Gordon Chang: The CCP has been building up militarily, preparing the population culturally. But the Biden administration is not prepared to tackle Chinese aggression against Taiwan.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.