The Homicidal Heresies of Drake Shelton, Behind Tim Oz-man, Pete Santilli, Edgar Madison Welch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-01-13 Shelton and Oz-man
Topic list:
* “Southern Israelite” Drake Shelton only speaks to the white race of the “line of Japheth”.
* Shelton needs an itemized list of do’s and don’ts for “pornea”.
* Shelton says “incest” isn’t strictly defined in the Bible.
* Shelton says that married Christian men can have sex with whomever they want as long as they aren’t married, too.
* Shelton got his Matthew 18 grace from Johnny, how did he respond?
* Shelton describes himself as an “Arian” anti-Trinitarian: “Jesus Christ is not co-eternal with the Father.”
* Johnny has an offer for Drake Shelton to stop Johnny from “running his mouth”.
* Why is this important? Who is out there outing the Roman Catholic Church and are they fatally flawed?
* Shelton’s “appeal to authority” fallacies combined with “if Greeks or Catholics preach it, it’s wrong”.
* Plato on the soul and feudalism.
* Shelton relies on the great Protestant historian Philip Schaff—except that Schaff was a jesuit.
* Patriarch polygamy vs. today.
* Drake Shelton: “If the KKK were as pure today as when it was founded, I’d be a member.”
* Polygamy from the Bible.
* Ideals vs. aberrations: the importance of metaphor in the Bible.
* When the government commits a crime, who is left to make it right?
* Between Johnny Cirucci and Drake Shelton, who is the archetypal FBI “terror threat”?
* Is egalitarianism un-Biblical Greek heresy?
* Time for another special: Tim Oz-man.
* Tim Oz-man on vaccines, viruses, terrain theory and “chemtrails”.
* “IPS is a Masonic cult.”
* Behind “Behind the Purve”.
* The “Flat Earth” cliques refuse to disown disreputable “Flat Earthers”; yesterday and today.
* The Jesuit tactic of setting up flawed sources of truth and presenting a “hero” to smack down them and discrediting the entire subject.
* Is “Tim Oz-man” a Luciferian? Did he embezzle $10,000 from the “Mad Mike Hughes” fund?
* Did Pete Santilli embezzle $500,000 from the “Truckers Ride on D.C.”—not in 2022, in 2014? Is he a compromised FBI asset?
* Jorg “Joggler66” Glisman agrees with Drake Shelton: “Jesus is not God because God is not a Trinity”.
* Joe Biden awards Francis a “Presidential Medal of Freedom WITH DISTINCTION”.
* The beautiful, peace-loving nuns of Gunsmoke.
* “Vice”: “Edgar-Madison-Welch, killed by cops at a traffic stop.”
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/