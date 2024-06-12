BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RED WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY SHOWS IN EUROPE / GOOGLE SHOWS WINGED PLANET X BODY / 3 US SOLDIERS ARREST / READ👇
High Hopes
High Hopes
57 views • 10 months ago

Brandon cory Nagley


June 5, 2024


Today is now 6/5/24..i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence..In today's video the music if wondering what songs i used, first song is called Texas sun by leon bridges. Second song by me called ( S.O.S) one of my own songs. Third song also by me called ( life). Last song is black hole sun by Chris Cornell... in today's video all my comments are in my comments section with my main notes there, so please go in my comments section and read the main notes to understand what I'm showing and why it's vital to you all. Thanks for coming by and commenting if you do comment....


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976.


all music is used according to federal laws in fair use and as public domain. and all music in this video is allowed to be shared without penalty by Facebook or YouTube or any other social media applications.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e-xCMhcoBkQ

Keywords
planet xwormwoodeuropearrestedus soldierssigns in the heavenssystem bodybrandon cory nagleywinged planet
