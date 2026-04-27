We're Not a Sovereign Nation. We Never Were | Riccardo Bosi





Australia is not a sovereign nation. It never was. It's a corporation. And according to retired Australian Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel Ricardo Bosi, the only way forward is under the suzerainty of the United States — until Australians prove they can govern themselves.





In this episode of Bosi Briefs, John Michael Chambers and Bosi tear into Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after President Trump publicly called him "a retarded little man" who refused to help in Iran. Bosi agrees: "We don't like him any more than you do."





But the conversation goes much deeper.





Bosi explains why Australia is incapable of self-governance — 15 of its 17 million adults are either Masons or controlled by Masons. The remaining 2 million lack the moral courage to act. "They'll die in a ditch over a flag," Bosi says, "but they won't do the hard work of building a constitutional republic."





Then the focus shifts to the "missing" scientists. Eleven top-tier U.S. aerospace and nuclear experts reportedly dead or vanished. Bosi offers a different perspective: they weren't killed. They were extracted. Deep inside Cheyenne Mountain, they're finalizing the quantum healing technology the Deep State buried for 80 years — the same scalar frequency powering the Med Beds.





President Trump just posted "1929." Then Frank Sinatra's "My Way." Then Melania wore "Song for the Final Act." Bosi decodes the messaging: this phase of the war is ending. The next phase is already underway. Trump is not leaving — but the old world is.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.