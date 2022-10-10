Time Lapse(dbl.time) of auto scan of Hills of Eastern Ohio from late afternoon until after dark. Camera has a hard time focusing on zoom shots in low light, but the progression from bright to dark is pretty impressive.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.