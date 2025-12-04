Honoring James Rink Super Soldier Talk

Jimmy Paine notified me that James Rink died of heart failure 11-30-25, and the source informing him said it was an attack of some kind, likely the same as at the Activation Conference, but as James continued his work, it looks like they finished him off. James Rink was one of the greatest heroes of the disclosure movement, and immediately became a primary source of mine for thirteen years since I started my own journey of finding the dark truth of our reality. It is my opinion James was a hero, and died a hero’s death, and I and many people will miss him, and are very sad at his passing. But the fact remains he did more than most will ever do, and people remember courage.





