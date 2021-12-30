Isreali Protester's Brain Burned from the Inside Out.

During a demonstration against the Israeli government. One of the protesters started screaming, spewing smoke from his eyes, mouth, nose and ears. His brain burned from the inside out. Surprised protesters try to put out the fire, which came from inside the zombie man's head, with a jacket and a bottle of water. It looks like a sack that encloses with a drawstring. There is another video circulating in which two men smoke from their heads. Both men are known to have been vaccinated.



It seems that something inside their head was short-circuited, perhaps caused by microwaves or 5G electromagnetic radiation. What is known is that people who have received the death "vaccine" are subject to internal damage caused by the interaction of electromagnetic waves and heavy metals, graphene, etc.