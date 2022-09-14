Create New Account
Crime Is Destroying The Country
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Dystopia: The Total Collapse Of Civilization

* Our leaders have effectively abandoned us.

* Soros paid for this to happen.

* This can be traced back to Obama’s DOJ.

* Police officers are quitting as crime soars.

* U.S. in the grips of an unprecedented crime wave.

* Cities see large increases in carjackings.

* Violent crime in America is getting worse.

* We’re looking at a war on the population — and it’s time for real change. This is completely intolerable.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-looking-war-population


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312281575112

barack obamarule of lawtucker carlsonliberalismkim foxxlaw enforcementgeorge soroschaosidiocracyviolent crimeprogressivismdystopiaideologylawlessnesslaw and ordercivil disobediencemayhemcrime wavemanufactured crisisrecidivismcrime surgecrime crisiscrime spikeesther manheimer

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
