Crime Is Destroying The Country

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Dystopia: The Total Collapse Of Civilization
* Our leaders have effectively abandoned us.
* Soros paid for this to happen.
* This can be traced back to Obama’s DOJ.
* Police officers are quitting as crime soars.
* U.S. in the grips of an unprecedented crime wave.
* Cities see large increases in carjackings.
* Violent crime in America is getting worse.
* We’re looking at a war on the population — and it’s time for real change. This is completely intolerable.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-looking-war-population
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 September 2022