Crime Is Destroying The Country

Dystopia: The Total Collapse Of Civilization

* Our leaders have effectively abandoned us.

* Soros paid for this to happen.

* This can be traced back to Obama’s DOJ.

* Police officers are quitting as crime soars.

* U.S. in the grips of an unprecedented crime wave.

* Cities see large increases in carjackings.

* Violent crime in America is getting worse.

* We’re looking at a war on the population — and it’s time for real change. This is completely intolerable.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-looking-war-population





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 13 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312281575112

