In January 2026, a student protest at Fremont High School in Nebraska led to an injury when a vehicle became involved. State leaders including the governor and members of Congress issued coordinated public statements addressing safety, protest rights, and the need for investigation. The event drew attention to local community dynamics and broader policy discussions in Nebraska.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/beyond-the-coordinated-lies-of-nebraskas

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