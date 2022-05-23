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The Monkeypox Midterm Lockdowns! New U.S. Monetary System! Peter Strzok & Lisa Page Flipped! Hillary's $100 Million Hoax!
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196 views • May 23, 2022
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Previous Updates:
Breaking! BOMBSHELL! Clinton Campaign Manager Flips! Reveals [HRC] Corruption! Mook's Shocking Testimony! Suicide Weekend! Q's Impossible 4-Year Delta!
https://rumble.com/v15jce9-clinton-campaign-manager-flips-reveals-hrc-corruption-mooks-shocking-testim.html
Breaking John Durham Developments! Crooked Hillary Crimes Revealed! Trump Caught The Swamp! PLUS, Epic Q Proof! SC Justices 24/7 Protection!
https://rumble.com/v15eyhj-breaking-john-durham-developments-crooked-hillary-crimes-revealed-trump-cau.html
Durham Targets Clinton! Stage Set! HRC Videos Released in Times Square! Ministry of Truth CANCELED! TRUTH Social Launches Website/Android! PLUS 120,000 Biden Laptop Emails Released! BQQM Week Continues!
https://rumble.com/v1588mv-durham-targets-clinton-stage-set-hrc-videos-released-in-times-square-minist.html
Flynn: Trump is Still President! BOOM Week Begins! Did Trump Just Confirmed Q to The World? PLUS Impossible Decode Solved! P Equals 23 Queen of Spades [HRC] Has Blood on Her Hands!
https://rumble.com/v14zr7v-flynn-trump-is-still-president-boom-week-begins-p-equals-23-queen-of-spades.html
Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
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JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
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JOIN US ON TRUTH Social:
https://truthsocial.com/@ChristianPatriotNews
Sponsor A Show: [email protected]
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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NEW! Donor Box (accepts eChecks)
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Here's a link...
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NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
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Previous Updates:
Breaking! BOMBSHELL! Clinton Campaign Manager Flips! Reveals [HRC] Corruption! Mook's Shocking Testimony! Suicide Weekend! Q's Impossible 4-Year Delta!
https://rumble.com/v15jce9-clinton-campaign-manager-flips-reveals-hrc-corruption-mooks-shocking-testim.html
Breaking John Durham Developments! Crooked Hillary Crimes Revealed! Trump Caught The Swamp! PLUS, Epic Q Proof! SC Justices 24/7 Protection!
https://rumble.com/v15eyhj-breaking-john-durham-developments-crooked-hillary-crimes-revealed-trump-cau.html
Durham Targets Clinton! Stage Set! HRC Videos Released in Times Square! Ministry of Truth CANCELED! TRUTH Social Launches Website/Android! PLUS 120,000 Biden Laptop Emails Released! BQQM Week Continues!
https://rumble.com/v1588mv-durham-targets-clinton-stage-set-hrc-videos-released-in-times-square-minist.html
Flynn: Trump is Still President! BOOM Week Begins! Did Trump Just Confirmed Q to The World? PLUS Impossible Decode Solved! P Equals 23 Queen of Spades [HRC] Has Blood on Her Hands!
https://rumble.com/v14zr7v-flynn-trump-is-still-president-boom-week-begins-p-equals-23-queen-of-spades.html
Visit my website: www.christianpatriot.news
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