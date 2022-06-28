Miles Guo: Back in 2020, I said that the COVID vaccines would be the core weapon, which has been proven by what is happening in Communist China

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6/27/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Back in 2020, I said that the COVID vaccines would be the core weapon, which has been proven by what is happening in Communist China, where the governments manipulate the public by turning people’s health codes into red in order to manipulate their lives