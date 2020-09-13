Conspiracy, A History: Media, Quotes, & ESSENTIAL BREAKDOWN for Newbies &/or Vets of Truth Seeking

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Don't believe the chaos is DELIBERATE?? Here's some history to fill in the gaps... if short on time don't miss the second half of the video!
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Music in this video
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Song
The Song of the Butterfly
Artist
Estas Tonne, Istvan Sky Kek Eg, Pablo Arellano & Indre Kuliesiute
Album
The Song of the Butterfly
Licensed to YouTube by
TuneCore (on behalf of Estas Tonne, Istvan Sky Kek Eg & Pablo Arellano); ASCAP, TuneCore Publishing, CMRRA, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 6 Music Rights Societies