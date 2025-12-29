Tucker Carlson: Has Qatari Money Purchased America’s Former Truth-Teller?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson’s recent turn has left even longtime supporters stunned. Once the fiercest populist critic of globalism and ideological authoritarianism, Carlson now sounds oddly dismissive of Islamofascism—going so far as to claim it poses less danger to the West than OnlyFans. That comment didn’t just provoke outrage; it raised a deeper question about what, exactly, has changed. Over the past year, Carlson’s rhetoric has softened toward Middle Eastern theocratic regimes, aligning uncannily well with Qatar’s massive investment in Western media influence and narrative laundering. Lavish production values, opaque funding, and a growing fixation on Western “degeneracy” over authoritarian brutality suggest more than mere contrarianism. This isn’t just a media pivot—it may be a case study in how modern propaganda works: not through cash-filled envelopes, but through access, affirmation, and moral inversion.
