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New World Order | Songs from the Light
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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A song for the awakening. A declaration for the new era.


"New World Order" is an excerpt from John Michael Chambers' upcoming project Songs from the Light. Written in 2000 and recorded with producer Tony Rockcliff, this acoustic track captures the moment a sleeping nation opens its eyes—grieving what was lost, honoring those who fought, and stepping into its divine purpose.


Featuring acoustic guitars by Chambers and vocals by J. Todd Plant, the song weaves together remembrance and resurrection. It speaks to the working man, the patriot, the soul who answered the call. It mourns the friends we did not know long enough. And it declares with unshakable certainty: the old world is falling. The new world is rising.


The light of a thousand suns shines down. The torch has been passed. The choice is yours, O world.


This is more than music. This is a mission.


Where we go one, we go all.


We Are America

Music and lyrics written by John Michael Chambers (c) 2000. Produced by JMC and Tony Rockcliff. Acoustic guitars JMC and all vocals performed by J. Todd Plant.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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wherewegoonenewworldordersongjohnmichaelchambersmusicsongsfromthelighttonyrockcliffproducerjtoddplantvocalsacousticawakeningtorchhasbeenpassedlightofthousandsunsremembranceresurrectionpatriotanthemdivinepurposedeclarationoldworldfallingnewworldrisingweareamericaexcerpt
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