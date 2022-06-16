Ukrainian General: We Will Use U.S. Missiles to Blow Up Crimean Bridge

Today on TruNews, Rick Wiles warns about the singular event that could be the tipping point for Russia to strike at 'decision making centers' in the West. That event is an attack on the Crimean Bridge spanning the Kerch Strait. \

Will Ukraine use US-supplied weapons to attempt to destroy this strategic target?

Rick Wiles. Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/16/22

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