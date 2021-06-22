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E N I G M A 👽 I Want to Believe 🌌
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30 views • June 22, 2021
Revelation 19:14 “And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.”
Re 19:14 And the armies [which were] in heaven followed him. These armies are the armies of the saints, purified, holy, a conquering host, led by Christ to victory.
Re 19:14 And the armies [which were] in heaven followed him. These armies are the armies of the saints, purified, holy, a conquering host, led by Christ to victory.
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