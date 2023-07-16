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Neville Chamberlain returns from Germany with the Munich Agreement
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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98 views • July 16, 2023

⁣Karl Marx. "The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property

Ex certs from the book Pawns in the game. William Guy Carr.

Admiral Barry Domville...suspected the Bolshevik revolution in Russia had been plotted and planned, financed and directed, by the men who considered the liquidation of the British empire was essential before they could achieve undisputed control of the wealth, natural resources, and man power of the entire world.

Both Captain Ramsey and Admiral Domvile tried from 1936 to 1939 to prevent Britain becoming engaged in a war with Germany, because they considered international Jewry intended to arrange a war in which the German and British empires would destroy each other. The people who survived could be easily subjugated by communism afterwards in exactly the same way Russia had been communized.

Immediately after this announcement was made the press controlled by the international bankers, started an anti Fascist campaign of hate.

Captain Ramsey had promised Chamberlain that he would produce documentary evidence to prove a conspiracy existed to force Britain into declaring war on Germany. This evidence consisted of secret coded cables from Winston Churchill and President Roosevelt.

Even though Britain had declared war, Hitler refused to depart from the policy he had set forth in Mein Kampf regarding Britain and her Empire. He ordered the Generals in command of the famous Panzer corps, to halt on May 22nd 1940, when they could have easily driven the British armies into the sea or made them surrender.

They wanted Chamberlain out of the way so they could put Winston Churchill in his place and turn the phoney war into a shooting war.

History reveals that Mr Chamberlain was ousted as prime minister in May 1940 in much the same way as Asquith was ousted in 1913. Churchill assumed office as Prime Minister May 11th, 1940. He ordered the R.A.F to start bombing German cities and towns that night. 

On May 23rd 1940 during the first two weeks of Mr Churchills Premiership he used the obsolete regulation (18-B) to arrest all of the prominent people who had tried to prevent Britain being dragged into a war with Germany.

Many hundreds of British subjects were arrested without any charge being made against them. They were thrown into prison without trial under Regulation 18-B, which deprived them of rights and privileges of the Habeas Corpus act. Magna Carta was ignored and ridiculed.

Captain Ramsey, Admiral Sir Barry Domvile, their wives and friends were thrown into Brixton prison, they were treated like criminals, and far worse than prisoners on remand.

Captain Ramsey tells the whole story of the events that led up to his arrest and imprisonment in his book the Nameless War, Admiral Sir Barry Domvile tells of his experience in his book from Admiral to cabin boy. These are books which should be read by every person interested in the continuance of freedom.

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