Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 9, 2024
Published 17 hours ago

Episode 2277 - Ted does an in depth green show teaching in the following topics. Why is everything backwards? Do symbols rule the world? Truths we weren’t taught in school. Mind control techniques. Will AI use bio photons? Can free will be destroyed? Plus much more! High energy must listen show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah

