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Prison Colony: Aussie's pummeled by full-blown authoritarian rule
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170 views • November 22, 2021
Australia used to be a free country, but during coronavirus it transformed into one of the world’s most oppressive dictatorships. Victoria’s leaders want to make this tyranny permanent. The government’s special pandemic “emergency” powers are supposed to end on December 15, but politicians are plotting to extend that. Of course, even if your country is a giant prison camp, you can still be sent to a worse prison within it. And Australia is making plans to do that with its dissident doctors.
Maria Zee has been documenting vaccination injuries in the Australian population. She joins us.
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Maria Zee has been documenting vaccination injuries in the Australian population. She joins us.
Zelenko Links:
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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