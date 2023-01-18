ETERNALLY GRATEFUL (MUSIC VIDEO)

MUSIC VIDEO BASED ON THE SCRIPTURE OF:
~ Luke 7:38 ~
As she stood behind Him at His feet weeping, she began to wet His feet with her tears and wipe them with her hair. Then she kissed His feet and anointed them with the perfume.
