Is Bill Gates Behind BABY Formula Shortage?! Transhuman Vaccine agenda?

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Plus DeAnna goes over the top hottest headlines of the day, including the horrific baby formula shortage and "random" fires attacking all the food processing plants across the country.
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Mirrored - Stew Peters Network