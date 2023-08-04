The John Moore Show | August 4, 2023 | Hour 3

First hour guest, Tom Berryhill talks about ham radio, second hour guest: Dr. Huff talks about gut health and the body’s electrical system, third hour, OPEN LINES, Dentists, tooth care, mercury, fluoride, and more. Prepper Tip: Read “World Without Cancer” by G. Edward Griffin
