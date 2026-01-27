BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
mind over matter... the human brain is like an advanced quantum super computer... it's why the machine world wants to hijack the minds of human civilization
mind over matter... the human brain is like an advanced quantum super computer... it's why the machine world wants to hijack the minds of human civilization... assimilation is coming... prepare yourselves... we have become the substrate they want to grow in... technology is about to become invasive... from mRNA nano tech to brain chips and beyond...

