BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Francis Hunt Shares What To Do NOW To Prepare For The Next Reset Phase
Cashflow Ninja
Cashflow Ninja
13 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
51 views • March 24, 2022
My guest in this episode is Francis Hunt. Francis did his MBA through Bond University Australia and is also known for his Macro Economic views with special reference to the Western Nations sovereign debt situations and the fallout this could cause with reference to Inflation and possible future social upheaval and unrest. The associated Income distribution disparities being amplified have strong potential social consequences.

He says he is ‘Suffering from attention to Deficits Syndrome’ as an explanation for his concerns on the Western Worlds sovereign debt position. He has specific opinions on how best for families and individuals to protect their wealth from the fallout I anticipate. ‘You set the nature of society according to the behaviour you incentivise’.  This is one of his maxims and Francis believes short term incentives and powerful insider groups, lobbyists and big corporates have contributed to an imbalanced global community, that represent the few at the expense of the masses.

He has spoken about his dream of a far more equitable Economic and Political structure, to replace and overturn the Insider, lobbyist, ‘big corporate’ and political elite whose interests have been sacrosanct.

From this it is clear he sees and considers the Taxpayer funded Bailouts in an exceptionally poor light and the moral hazard and priorities implied therein make me deeply uncomfortable. He is futurist in terms of his thinking style, believing different scenario outcomes can be mentally modelled and prepared for, by setting the time aside for this activity.

Interview Links:

Market Sniper

Grab My Book:

The 21 Best Cashflow Niches™: www.cashflowninja.com/21niches

Programs:

The Cashflow Ninja Cashflow Investors Club™: www.cashflowninja.com/club

Your Own Banking System™ : www.yourownbankingsystem.com

Your Own Family Office™: www.cashflowninja.com/familyoffice

The Crypto Investing Method™: www.cashflowninja.com/crypto

The Cashflow Creator Formula™: www.cashflowninja.com/creator

The Cashflow Core Builder™: www.casflowninja.com/core

The Cashflow Multiplier™: www.cashflowninja.com/multiplier

The Cashflow Quantum™: www.cashflowninja.com/quantum

Connect With Us:

Website: http://cashflowninja.com

Podcast: http://cashflowinvestingsecrets.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cashflowninja/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mclaubscher

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecashflowninja/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/mclaubscher/cashflow-ninja/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mclaubscher/

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/c/Cashflowninja

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cashflowninja/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-329875

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Cashflowninja:9

Gab Tv: https://tv.gab.com/channel/cashflowninja

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cashflowninja

Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@cashflowninja

Clouthub.com: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/cashflowninja

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/cashflowninja/

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/mclaubscher

Gab: https://gab.com/cashflowninja

Minds: https://www.minds.com/cashflowninja

Biggerpockets: https://www.biggerpockets.com/users/mclaubscher

Medium: https://medium.com/@mclaubscher

Substack: https://mclaubscher.substack.com/
Keywords
businesseconomymarketsinvesting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Dollar&#8217;s grip loosens as Russia locks in local-currency trade across Eurasia

Dollar’s grip loosens as Russia locks in local-currency trade across Eurasia

Lance D Johnson
President Trump Demands Major Interest Rate Cut After Fed Hike

President Trump Demands Major Interest Rate Cut After Fed Hike

Sterling Ashworth
Economists Warn AI Bubble Shows Late-Stage Signs

Economists Warn AI Bubble Shows Late-Stage Signs

Sterling Ashworth
Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Financial Prepping: Seven Financial Strategies for Preppers

Sterling Ashworth
Moody&#8217;s: U.S. Families Now Paying $1,760 for War, Energy Spikes and Rate Hikes

Moody’s: U.S. Families Now Paying $1,760 for War, Energy Spikes and Rate Hikes

Sterling Ashworth
Saudi Crown Prince Faces Regional Threats, Strained Alliances as Vision 2030 at Risk

Saudi Crown Prince Faces Regional Threats, Strained Alliances as Vision 2030 at Risk

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy