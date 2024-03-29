Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations - Lt. Col. Thomas Bearden (1988) D.E.W.

Read everything below if you want to know more!





This video covers D.E.W. and many of its uses. Some are next level, such as projecting sicknesses and cures for sicknesses among many other things. You won't believe what is disclosed at this 1988 lecture by Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Bearden.





This conference lecture was recorded at the World Trade Center in 1988, and then updated in 2010 by Lt. Col. Bearden to include recent examples / confirmations of things he talked about in the lecture in 1988 ! Any 2010 examples added were added by him in the DVD's sent to me.





In case you missed the proof that weather can indeed be modified using Radio waves, we found the US Gov site which says it can be done here:





• 3/14/2024 -- Radio Waves Frequencies CAN INDEED Modify the weather -- US Gov proof it is possible

https://youtu.be/FiDHtOpWWcE





_____





About this video:





This is the 2nd in a series of physical DVD videos sent to me directly after Lieutenant Colonel Thomas Bearden passed away.





Secret Super Weapons That Drive Disarmament Negotiations (1988 and 2010).





The DVD's arrived with a hand written note saying "Michael, Wasn't sure if you had seen this one of Tom's before-" Signed Tehri Energetic Productions.





This video fully covers Russia (soviet) weather modification over North America using Radio Waves.





Lt. Col. Bearden explains the process of crossing waves / scalar , and also discusses creating earthquakes, beam drops into volcanoes / faults , cold explosions, projecting or removing energy from a location using radio waves, and the nature of Scalar waves being gravitational waves which exist in the plate, atmosphere, and in space as well. He further expands on his previous 1985 lecture to talk about the US embassies being attacked with scalar radio wave weapons (keep in mind this was 1988, and is now confirmed in 2024 with the Havana Syndrome Cuba Embassy issue admitted by the media and government in modern times).





This conference , just like the other one should be listened to carefully multiple times if necessary.





As previously suggested, you also go look on the US military site for Thomas Beardens other work!!!! https://discover.dtic.mil/results/?q=...





If you check above, you're going to find some serious next level fringe science done for the US missile command among other military branches!

____





Final comment from me on this video:





Most mind blowing part of this is at the very end credits of this video.





This video updated in 2010, 1 year before I started making videos on youtube--------- Lt. Col. Bearden has HAARP RINGS / RADAR pulses added at the end of his video while the credits are scrolling by!!!!!!!!!!!





Imagine my shock when seeing these RADAR pulses / HAARP rings at the end of Lt. Col. Beardens 2010 video when I got this video in the mail !





This video from before I ever started proves he knew about the large HAARP RING / RADAR pulses before I ever came around!!!!





Seeing HAARP RING / RADAR PULSES shown at the end of his video shuts down every skeptic in the world who said I was "faking" or "wrong" about the rings/pulses seen on RADAR!





I came around at the end of 2010 with my "HAARP RING" "RADAR PULSE" findings / weather modification and tornadoes being drawn to the RADAR transmitters!





My research picks up where his stopped in 2010. This is amazing to see. As what I found matches what he said in 1988 --- in this lecture he specifically talks about how they can create the scalar at the distance and then it is drawn to the nearest transmitter!!!!





My research starting in 2010 found the tornadoes being zapped up and drawn to the RADAR station transmitters / hitting them and the areas around the RADAR stations. Now we know this can cause weather effects in 2024. Back in 2010-2011 when I started, this was all denied, and I didn't have this video to prove my case!





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



