The Rapture And The Second Coming Of Christ
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
25 views • 2 days ago

Understand how God's wrath works and understand how powerful the devil is to deceive; such that he is expected to deceive the very elect IF it were possible.  Hardly anyone can see when the devil tries to deceive using God's words or pretending he cares.  Who remains alive on earth for God when he is ready to pour out his wrath to destroy the wicked; who can be saved when God is ready to pour out his wrath.  God separates the wheat from the tares before he pours out his wrath.  When the separation occurs, no tares will be saved; their time would be up. They would have had numerous opportunities where they rejected God and persecuted those who tried to share truth with them.

Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version Bible

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:


10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?


11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.




Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
