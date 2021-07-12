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Global Alert News - #309 - Dane Wigington
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180 views • July 12, 2021
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday July 10, 2021.
O'Biden issues notice that he'll send agency forces door to door to find those who won't take the jab. More disinformation from the Biden regime about the "necessary" jab. Climate engineering praised by Manitoba bureaucrat. All life on earth now at risk
O'Biden issues notice that he'll send agency forces door to door to find those who won't take the jab. More disinformation from the Biden regime about the "necessary" jab. Climate engineering praised by Manitoba bureaucrat. All life on earth now at risk
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