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RUSSIAN REPORT (1977), INTERNAL ORGANS HARMED BY 5G MILLIMETER WAVES - EXPLAINED IN DETAILS
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147 views • September 14, 2020
“Morphological, functional and biochemical studies conducted in humans and animals revealed that millimeter waves caused changes in the body manifested in structural alterations in the. skin and internal organs, qualitative and quantitative changes of the blood and bone marrow composition and changes of the conditioned reflex activity, tissue respiration, activity of enzymes participating in the processes of tissue respiration and nucleic metabolism. The ‘degree of unfavorable effect of millimeter waves depended on the duration of the radiation and individual characteristics of the organism.”
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120005-6.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0k_KrrPRhDNvqf8629wenSt2bmG6q7CPAra7nJiKi5YWUUMZciLN2BpJA
https://mdsafetech.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/biological-effects-of-millimeter-wavelengths.-zalyubovskaya-declassif-by-cia-1977-biol-eff-mm-waves.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1kp94FbpS5zetBMFYGxSv5IP74AIl9BK5E8O5aZVXgFs_JgTElmlYcMSY
https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120005-6.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0k_KrrPRhDNvqf8629wenSt2bmG6q7CPAra7nJiKi5YWUUMZciLN2BpJA
https://mdsafetech.files.wordpress.com/2019/02/biological-effects-of-millimeter-wavelengths.-zalyubovskaya-declassif-by-cia-1977-biol-eff-mm-waves.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1kp94FbpS5zetBMFYGxSv5IP74AIl9BK5E8O5aZVXgFs_JgTElmlYcMSY
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