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Who Will You Believe? A Puppet President or Expert Doctors who have everything to lose by speaking the truth?
Truth Justice
Truth Justice
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71 views • October 03, 2021
First read the FDA known possible adverse events from the Covid Vaccines at the beginning of the video which the Government knew about since October 2020. Then listen to Dr. Sharon Alroy Peis Speak the Truth about the Fully Vaccinated. After that, then listen to HHS Jodi A. Omally, ER Dr. Maria Gonzales, Former HHS Covid Advisor Paul E. Alexander and Scientist Physician Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warn about the dangers of the Covid Vaccine. Saying strongly to everyone "Not To Give These Vaccines To Children" if you do it will be a Crime.

The FDA CBER Document showing the known possible adverse events including death can be found below. It is on page 16 of the slide presentation. As of today all these adverse reactions are now being reported on the VAERS system. They knew this would happen.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-10/COVID-Anderson-508.pdf
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childrenwarningbreakingpresident bidencovid vaccine dangersurgent news
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