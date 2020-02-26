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NASA officials 'baffled' after space cameras catch UFO following ISS for over 20 minutes!!
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404 views • February 26, 2020
Astonishing footage of a #UFO hovering above Earth has been caught by NASA cameras. The incredible video, captured on the US space agency's live camera sees the cone-shaped object keep pace with the International Space Station (ISS) above it. In a bizarre twist, the #NASA camera zooms in on the object, appearing to show the US space agency acknowledges the UFO.
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