Christians try to hold Zelensky’s notorious SECRET POLICE at bay - clip 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Christians try to hold Zelensky’s notorious SECRET POLICE at bay
Kiev regime launches ‘massive fraud’ case against Pochaev Lavra, a prominent Orthodox monastery in West Ukraine
Documents SEIZED as SBU seeks to prove the monastery has ties to Orthodox Church in Moscow.
(they have done this to several other monasteries in Ukraine.)