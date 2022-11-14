11.11.22 FAKE MAGA exposed! Brilliant MOVE from Trump! ENEMY Election PsyOP is here! Amazing SHOW! P

LT of And We Know
Nov 11, 2022
Phew. WE have the demons playing games with the minds of the people over the results of the election, MSM including FOX exposing themselves right after the midterms, many fake MAGA folks exposed…some who you might follow, what an amazing week.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1tpo92-11.11.22-fake-maga-exposed-brilliant-move-from-trump-enemy-election-psyop-i.html
