America First Agenda Town Hall
MAAP REAL COVERAGE: They hosted the event already:
We look forward to hosting you tomorrow, October 10, for our America First Agenda Town Hall event titled “How We Plan to Save the Country.” The event will feature special guest Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Chad Wolf, Former Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Executive Director, America First Policy Institute, and Matt Whitaker, Former Acting U.S. Attorney General and Co-Chair, America First Policy Institute. Additional guests include Kari Lake and Blake Masters.Event: America First Agenda Town Hall “How We Plan to Save the Country” featuring Congressman Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Hon. Chad Wolf, and Hon. Matt Whitaker. Additional guests include Kari Lake and Blake Masters. Event Details Mon, October 10, 202204:00 pm (US/MOUNTAIN)Doors Open: 03:30 PM Event Location Bobby-Q BBQ Restaurant and Steakhouse8501 N 27th Ave Phoenix, AZ, 85051
