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Modern Roman Circus: Man-ipulated 'professional' Sports | Part 1 of 2
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15 views • December 03, 2021
Former NFL Player Dwight Smith EXPOSES NFL For RIGGING Games:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TofGuOnLm0A
Jailed NBA Ref Tim Donaghy Details How He Knew What Games To Bet On:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3xMmPht_gw
NFL is Fixed - Dan Moldea on the Owners, Mafia ties, Fixed games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4Dt4-3lohw
John Cena Opening Monologue at ESPYS 2016:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghNQ1P9SzPg
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TofGuOnLm0A
Jailed NBA Ref Tim Donaghy Details How He Knew What Games To Bet On:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g3xMmPht_gw
NFL is Fixed - Dan Moldea on the Owners, Mafia ties, Fixed games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m4Dt4-3lohw
John Cena Opening Monologue at ESPYS 2016:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghNQ1P9SzPg
Find me on Discord: Brayoda #5980
Show some love & support channel via Cash App: $TakeNoteTV
PayPal: https://paypal.me/TakeNoteTV?country.x=US&;locale.x=en_US
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